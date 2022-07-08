Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

