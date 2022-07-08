Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

