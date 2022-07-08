Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.65.

NYSE TPR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

