Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.