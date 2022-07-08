Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.