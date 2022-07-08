Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
