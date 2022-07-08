Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,773 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 528,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,593,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

