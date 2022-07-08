Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 3,909 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

TJX stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

