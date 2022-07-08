Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

