Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 95,001 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 739.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,001 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,412 shares of company stock worth $6,195,404 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

