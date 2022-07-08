Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

