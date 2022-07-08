Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

MPC opened at $83.43 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

