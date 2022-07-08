Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 546.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.