Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

