Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,956,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

