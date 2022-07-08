Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 139,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 120,589 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $234.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

