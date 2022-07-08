Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

DFS stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.