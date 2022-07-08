Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,632 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $277,934,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $23,412,579. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.