Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.