Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

OTIS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

