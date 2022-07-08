Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

