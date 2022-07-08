Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

NYSE CP opened at $72.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

