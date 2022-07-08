Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

