Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 9,455 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,087 shares of company stock worth $5,601,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

