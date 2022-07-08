Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.