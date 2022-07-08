Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

