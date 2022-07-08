Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

TSE WPM opened at C$45.81 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.26 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.78 million.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.