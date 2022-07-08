Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.