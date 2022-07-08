Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$389.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.78 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.36.

WPM stock opened at C$45.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.26 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

