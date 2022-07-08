Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price objective on the stock.

LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,900 ($35.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,180.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,291.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,321.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.36%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

