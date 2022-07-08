Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

