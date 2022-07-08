William Blair Weighs in on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

