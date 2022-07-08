WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.29) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,210 ($14.65) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.50) to GBX 1,330 ($16.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $919.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.57 on Thursday. WPP has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.