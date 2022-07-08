Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $336,700.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Hornig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xometry by 263.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

