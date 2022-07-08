Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 98,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 507,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YGR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.43 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Lee Morton acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,600 shares in the company, valued at C$895,584. Also, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,975.16. Insiders acquired a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $116,009 over the last ninety days.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

