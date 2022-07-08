Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

