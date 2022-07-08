Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.