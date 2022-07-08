ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $72.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.93%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

