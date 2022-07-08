Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $179.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

