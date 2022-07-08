ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ZOO opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The stock has a market cap of £97.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.19.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

