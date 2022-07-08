ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ZOO opened at GBX 110 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The stock has a market cap of £97.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.19.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
