Zuilen Wilfred Van Sells 531 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

