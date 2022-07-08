Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $161,954.48 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

