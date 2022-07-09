10,507 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 233.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.
In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
