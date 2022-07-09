10,507 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 233.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.