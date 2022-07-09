1,079 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

