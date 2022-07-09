12,049 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 298.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $16,398,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 240,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

