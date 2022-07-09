12,849 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.