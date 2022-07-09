13,559 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

