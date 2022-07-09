14,376 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.54 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

