14,772 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of SUN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

