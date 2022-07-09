15,357 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 861,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.48 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

