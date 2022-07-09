2,009 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

